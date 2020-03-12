In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Danny Lee's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Lee's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lee's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.