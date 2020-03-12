-
-
Tony Finau shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On his tee stroke on the 423-yard par-4 first, Finau went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Finau chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.