In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Garnett's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett's tee shot went 220 yards to the native area, his second shot went 177 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's tee shot went 236 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Garnett hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.