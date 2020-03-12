  • Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brice Garnett lands his 143-yard tee shot 4 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Brice Garnett sticks tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

