Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett sticks tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brice Garnett lands his 143-yard tee shot 4 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Garnett's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett's tee shot went 220 yards to the native area, his second shot went 177 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's tee shot went 236 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Garnett hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.
