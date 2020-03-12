  • Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

    Highlights

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brendan Steele sinks a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.