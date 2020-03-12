-
-
Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendan Steele’s 19-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brendan Steele sinks a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Steele missed the green on his first shot on the 137-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Steele had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 first, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.
At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.