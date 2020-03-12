Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Pat Perez, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Webb Simpson are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Brown had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Brown got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Brown hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Brown's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 16th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.