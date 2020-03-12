-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner's tee shot went 272 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.