Bernd Wiesberger shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bernd Wiesberger hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Wiesberger had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 third green, Wiesberger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wiesberger at even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.
Wiesberger hit his tee shot 290 yards to the native area on the 470-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.
