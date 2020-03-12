-
Billy Horschel shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Horschel hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
Horschel tee shot went 150 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
