In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Webb Simpson's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Simpson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.