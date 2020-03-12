-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Nate Lashley in the first round at the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Nate Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lashley's 131 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
