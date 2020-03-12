Matt Every hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 70th at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the right rough. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Every's tee shot went 146 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Every had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.