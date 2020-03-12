In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, McIlroy's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, McIlroy's his second shot went 36 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McIlroy's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to even for the round.