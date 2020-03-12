-
-
Rory McIlroy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Best Of
The best all-time shots on every hole at THE PLAYERSCheck out the best shots from all 18 holes in the history of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, McIlroy's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McIlroy at even-par for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 15th, McIlroy's his second shot went 36 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, McIlroy's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.