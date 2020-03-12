  • Jason Day shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jason Day sinks a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day’s 27-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jason Day sinks a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.