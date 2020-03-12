In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Day's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Day's his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Day hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Day's tee shot went 149 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.