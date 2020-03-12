In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 eighth green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Kang hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kang's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 1 over for the round.