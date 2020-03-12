-
Chris Stroud shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Stroud's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stroud hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th. This moved Stroud to even for the round.
Stroud hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 first. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.
