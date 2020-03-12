-
Martin Laird shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Laird's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Laird hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Laird chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
