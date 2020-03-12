-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker’s par save putt on No. 15 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brandt Snedeker sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Snedeker's 92 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
