Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Harman's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Harman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.