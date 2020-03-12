In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 65th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Holmes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Holmes at 3 over for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Holmes hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.