In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Luke List hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the native area List stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th List hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 3 under for the round.

List's tee shot went 326 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved List to 2 under for the round.