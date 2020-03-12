Nick Watney hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 142nd at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Watney's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Watney got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 6 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's tee shot went 248 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.