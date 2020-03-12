  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jhonattan Vegas hits his 141-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Jhonattan Vegas sticks tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

