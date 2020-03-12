In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Vegas hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Vegas's tee shot went 301 yards to the native area, his second shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.