-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Marc Leishman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Leishman's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 4 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.