In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ryan Moore hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Ryan Moore tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Moore's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Moore's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.