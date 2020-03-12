-
Rafa Cabrera Bello putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Cabrera Bello's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 5 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
