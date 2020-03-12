-
Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ is in 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chez Reavie hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Reavie chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Reavie hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 1 under for the round.
