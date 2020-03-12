Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Jones chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.