Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Pat Perez, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Webb Simpson are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.
