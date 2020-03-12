In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy his second shot went 41 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 ninth, Piercy hit his 83 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.