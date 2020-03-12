Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Bubba Watson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Watson's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's tee shot went 240 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Watson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Watson to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Watson chipped in his third shot from 36 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Watson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.