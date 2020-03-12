-
Jason Dufner putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner birdies No. 17 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jason Dufner lands his 139-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jason Dufner hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jason Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
