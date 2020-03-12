  • Jimmy Walker putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jimmy Walker lands his 143-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jimmy Walker nearly aces No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

