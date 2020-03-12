-
Jimmy Walker putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker nearly aces No. 17 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jimmy Walker lands his 143-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Jimmy Walker had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
