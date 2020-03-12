-
Graeme McDowell rebounds from poor front in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McDowell finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ is in 4th at 6 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Graeme McDowell chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.
McDowell hit his tee at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.
