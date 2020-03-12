In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Taylor hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.