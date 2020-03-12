-
-
Kevin Na shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 99th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Na got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
Na his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 2 over for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Na hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Na hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.