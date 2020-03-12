  • Paul Casey putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Paul Casey lands his 142-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Paul Casey’s tee shot to 4 feet yields birdie at THE PLAYERS

