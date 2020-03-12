In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Paul Casey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 92nd at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Paul Casey hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Paul Casey to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Casey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his third at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Casey hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Casey's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area, his second shot went 179 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.