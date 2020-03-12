  • Francesco Molinari shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Francesco Molinari drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Francesco Molinari sinks 23-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Francesco Molinari drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.