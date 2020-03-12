-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Francesco Molinari sinks 23-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Francesco Molinari drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 110th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 first, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.