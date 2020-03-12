Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scott finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Adam Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Scott to 1 over for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Scott hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scott hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at 2 under for the round.