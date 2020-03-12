-
Pat Perez shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez eagles No. 12 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Pat Perez lands his 303-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 third, Perez hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Perez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 4 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
