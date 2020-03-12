  • Ian Poulter shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Ian Poulter sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter’s 26-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

