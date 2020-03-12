In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ian Poulter hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Poulter's 191 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

Poulter's tee shot went 283 yards to the native area and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poulter had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.