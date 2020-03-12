In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Zach Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Zach Johnson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 217 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Johnson hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.