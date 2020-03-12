-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
