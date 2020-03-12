-
Vaughn Taylor putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Vaughn Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.
