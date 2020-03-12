-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 second, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
