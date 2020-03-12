-
-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Matt Kuchar's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Kuchar hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.