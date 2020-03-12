In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rose's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.