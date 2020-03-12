-
Justin Rose shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Justin Rose hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Rose's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
