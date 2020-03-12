In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Baddeley finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Aaron Baddeley's tee shot went 256 yards to the native area, his third shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Baddeley's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley's tee shot went 262 yards to the native area, his second shot went 132 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.