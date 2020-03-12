-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III gets up-and-down for birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Howell III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
