  • Charles Howell III shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Charles Howell III gets up-and-down for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.