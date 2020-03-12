Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stenson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stenson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Stenson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.