Sergio Garcia rebounds from poor front in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garcia finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Sergio Garcia chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Garcia hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
Garcia's tee shot went 322 yards to the native area and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garcia hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
